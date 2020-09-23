BGA Cancels Upcoming Football Games Due to COVID-19

Battle Ground Academy has canceled all football games this week.

Families were notified by Dr. Graham that a student tested positive for COVID and another student presented symptoms.

As a follow-up, an email was sent to parents regarding the decision to cancel football.

Dear Football Parents and Guardians,

This email is to follow up this afternoon’s communication from Dr. Graham to inform you that we have had a student test positive for Covid-19 and another student who has presented as symptomatic. Both of these cases overlap directly with the Upper School football program.

In response to this news, ALL football practices and games have been canceled for the remainder of the week.

Additionally, we ask that all football players self-isolate at home and participate synchronously in their classes through Zoom until further notice. This will provide us with additional time to conduct more in-depth contact tracing as appropriate and ascertain whether or not there is any community spread within the football program.

We are monitoring the situation very closely and will update you as we receive more information. The athletic department will follow up, as appropriate, regarding amended game and practice schedules.

Respectfully,

Jamie Griffin & Fred Eaves

Head of Upper School, History