



The Brentwood Police Department is mourning the death of Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in the line of duty Thursday after being hit by another vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood around 4:52 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash, but preliminary reports indicate that another vehicle collided with Officer Legieza’s patrol car, trapping him inside. Officer Legieza was heading south on Franklin Road to the Brentwood Service Center on General George Patton Drive at the time of the crash and was about to end his shift.

Officer Legieza was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was also transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The final investigative report from THP will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office when it is complete. No charges have been filed.

Officer Legieza, 30, was hired by the department in 2015 and was assigned to the midnight shift. Previously, he was employed by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Athens, Georgia.

Officer Legieza was born and raised in Franklin where he attended Franklin High School. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. He was married and lived in Spring Hill. Destin is a third-generation law enforcement officer. His Father is currently a Lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department and his Grandfather is retired from the CSX Railroad Police. His wife Heather said, “My husband, Destin, was the best man I’ve ever met. He had so many friends and family who loved him. He loved the community of Brentwood and always knew he wanted to be a police officer. To my best friend, I love you forever and I miss you.”

Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said, ‘To say that I am heartbroken would be an understatement. Destin was an exceptional officer with so much potential in our organization. His memory will live in our hearts forever and we will honor him daily in our continued service.” The Brentwood Police Department has 67 sworn officers and counseling is being provided for Officer Legieza’s colleagues.

Citizens are organizing a candlelight vigil for Officer Legieza to be held Friday, June 19, at 8pm at Brentwood City Hall located at 5211 Maryland Way, Brentwood. For more information about that event, please contact Tom Tunnicliffe at Tom.Tunnicliffe@williamsoncounty-tn.gov

Details for a memorial fund and the funeral arrangements are not yet complete.

A police escort of Legieza’s body took place Thursday afternoon down I-65 through Brentwood to Franklin.



