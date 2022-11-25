Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in and Near Williamson County

About 75% of all United States households displayed a Christmas tree last year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. While there is no predicted live Christmas tree shortage as there has been in the last two years, as with everything else, prices will likely be higher and there may still be transportation issues. However, Christmas tree purchasing data from 2021 indicates strong consumer demand for all types of trees in the 2022 season, and a willingness to pay extra for a live tree.

To counter transportation issues, some stores may be putting out trees earlier than in the past. Here are a number of places in and around Williamson County to buy real Christmas trees.