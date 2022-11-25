Where to Get a Live Christmas Tree in and Near Williamson County

About 75% of all United States households displayed a Christmas tree last year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. While there is no predicted live Christmas tree shortage as there has been in the last two years, as with everything else, prices will likely be higher and there may still be transportation issues. However, Christmas tree purchasing data from 2021 indicates strong consumer demand for all types of trees in the 2022 season, and a willingness to pay extra for a live tree.
To counter transportation issues, some stores may be putting out trees earlier than in the past. Here are a number of places in and around Williamson County to buy real Christmas trees.
1Santa’s Christmas Trees
Phone Orders began November 8
Locations Opened November 20
Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN
Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN
Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN
Phone: (615) 467-4001
Website: http://www.santaschristmastrees.com/
Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Open every day. Closed Thanksgiving Day.
Open for order taking on November 8, they will begin delivering trees to homes on November 20. Santa’s Trees offers trees, wreaths, garland, wooden reindeer, tree flocking and tree lighting. Owner Jim McLeod only buys Fraser Firs from the best growers in Oregon, Washington, California and North Carolina. Fraser firs are the number one choice of all Christmas trees with a perfect forest-green color and strong branches that are easy to decorate. Wreaths are made from Fraser fir, boxwood or multi-select with four different decorative materials. Garlands are made from white pine, Fraser fir, boxwood or a combination of greens.
2Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm
November 19 through December 18
1189 Cut Off Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Phone: 615-848-8564
Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/
Hours: Wednesday, November 23, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Closed November 24 for Thanksgiving
Thursday and Friday, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm
Saturday, 9:00 am until 6:00 pm
Sunday, 11:00 am until 6:00 pm
This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.
Their gift shop offers unique ornaments, gift baskets, tabletop decorations, home décor, and Swarovski crystal heart ornaments, stocking stuffers and more. Sadly, they will once again be unable to offer hot chocolate, apple cider, Kirby’s mini-doughnuts and wagon rides due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, it’s a great place to bring the family and you can also bring your dog.
Tree prices range from $57 to $189. Wreaths are $30 for a medium sized wreath. Swags start at $17.
Opens November 19
1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN
Phone: (615) 538-6040
Hours: Special Black Friday Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mondays through Fridays 4pm – 8pm
Fridays through Sundays 10am – 8pm
Proceeds from tree sales at Gateway Church will go to Buy a Tree-Change a Life benefiting orphanages across the world and to benefit kids in Williamson County. They offer Frasier furs, wreaths and garlands. Hot chocolate, s’mores, a bonfire, and t-shirts keep it fun for all.
4Boy Scout Troop 137
Lots Open: November 19 – December 16 or When Supply Runs Out
Franklin: 117 Fourth Avenue North, Church of Christ rear parking lot
Westhaven: Off Hwy 96W on Front St. across from Scout’s Pub
Franklin: SiteOne Landscape Supply at Hillsboro and Mack Hatcher
South Franklin: Berry Farms
Website: https://bsa-troop-137-franklin.square.site/christmas-tree-sale
Hours: Special Black Friday hours 9am – 9pm
Monday through Friday, 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Pre-selling will take place for the first time this year ending on November 15. Trees offered include Frasier Furs, Douglas Furs, Blue Spruce and Scotch Pine from five feet to 13 feet tall. There will also be wreaths and tree stands. Limited supplies of larger trees this year. This is Troup 137’s primary fundraiser. Proceeds help to support supplies, camping, and educational activities for the boys.
5Boy Scout Troop 16
Opening November 25 until Trees as Sold Out
Heritage Elementary School
4803 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill, TN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Troop16ChristmasTreeLot/
Hours: Special Black Friday Hours, 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Wednesdays through Fridays, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sundays, 9:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays
Parents and kids are already working hard to stake the lot and put out equipment to get ready for tree delivery on Tuesday, November 22. The lot will open on November 25. This lot allows the hardworking boys in the troup to be able to go on adventures and learn many invaluable life skills. Their beautiful trees are Fraser Firs and come from North Carolina. The larger trees sell quickly but they have an extensive selection in a variety of sizes. Prices will reflect the size of the tree. This is a huge fundraiser for their troop. Everyone’s support means a lot to the boys!
6Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm
Opening November 19 – December 11, by appointment after December 4
7561 South Harpeth Road, Primm Springs, TN
Phone: (615) 364-8684
Website: https://pinewoodchristmastreefarm.com/
Hours: Friday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., then 12:00 until 5:30 p.m. on December 2)
Saturday, 9:00 am until 5:30pm
Sunday,1:00pm until 5:30pm
Other hours available by appointment
Laura Faircloth knew then that she wanted to own a Christmas tree farm. The desire grew stronger, and she and her husband, Jamie, eventually bought one, packed their kids up and moved from Nashville into the country. The exit off I-840 to their farm is even named Pinewood Road. How perfect for a Christmas tree farm! So, now the sell pre-cut firs and handmade wreaths. For the first time, this year they will have choose and cut trees. Wreaths start at $12.50, choose and cut trees run $12 per foot, and recut trees begin at $120.
7Riverbend Nurseries
2008 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN
Phone: (615) 468-2008
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/riverbendnurseriestn/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Ask around and you will find that their Christmas trees are known to be among the prettiest and most long-lasting trees in the area. As always, they will have a large selection and many sizes offered! They will have live Christmas trees this year in various varieties and sizes, as well as pre-cut trees. And they plan to offer white pine roping this year and magnolia wreaths.