Top 5 SEC Matchups for The Weekend (and Where to Watch)

It’s Rivalry Week and that means great matchups, but it also means we are at the final week of the regular season. Make sure to savor every game this Thanksgiving weekend and enjoy some College Football with family. Here are the top five matchups for this weekend.

#5. South Carolina at Clemson 8

11:00 CT, November 26th, 2022, on ABC

Clemson is a fourteen-and-a-half-point favorite over a South Carolina team that just beat Tennessee by 25. Do The Gamecocks have one more surprise left in them on the road, or will Clemson be too tough to handle? Clemson is still trying to keep its playoff hopes alive and is still in contention for the ACC crown. They cannot afford to overlook this SC team.

#4. Florida at Florida State

6:30 CT, November 25th, 2022, on ABC

The Sunshine Showdown rivalry gets renewed for the 66th time on Saturday. This game is all about Sunshine State bragging rights. While neither team can win a championship, both are bowl eligible and both dislike each other…a lot. State is a nine-and-a-half-point favorite. As the home team, they will look to stop a three-game win streak in this series from The Gators.

#3. Tennessee 10 at Vanderbilt

6:30 CT, November 26th, 2022, on SEC Network

If you had this one being a popular upset pick multiple weeks ago, people would’ve called you crazy and based on your ability to read improbable futures you should buy some Powerball tickets. Tennessee, after losing embarrassingly to South Carolina last week is playing for two things, better bowl position and Hendon Hooker. The Vols are still in contention for a New Years six bowl game and will surely be motivated to get a win for their leader, Hooker, wo unfortunately tore his ACL last week. They will find no sympathy from Vandy who is on a two game SEC win streak and is looking to make it a three-game streak and make a bowl.

#2. Auburn at Alabama 7

2:30 CT, November 26th, 2022, on CBS

It would be sinful against the college football gods for me to have this game any lower than number two and the only reason it isn’t number one is the quality of the matchup. That doesn’t always matter in this game, in fact, it’s probably best that we throw records out the window when it comes to The Iron Bowl. However, you can look at the product each team produces each Saturday and revitalized or not, this Auburn team isn’t on the same level as this Bama team. The X-factor here is Auburn is bowl eligible with a win.

#1. Mississippi State at Ole Miss 20

6:00 CT, November 24th, 2022, on ESPN

Ole Miss is only a two-and-a-half-point favorite at home which means Vegas sees this one as a toss-up, advantage home team. A shootout between two high powered offenses is just what you need to keep you awake after your Thanksgiving feast. Not only that but this game is clouded with the backdrop of rumors that Lane Kiffin could be named the head coach at Auburn as soon as Friday. Both teams are already bowl eligible so this one is for good old fashioned bragging rights in The Egg Bowl.