Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Santa Visits Sugar Drop
Sunday, November 27, 10 am – 7 pm
Sugar Drop, 574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Gather your family to take meet and take a photo with Santa and Sugar Drop. While you wait, you can decorate a cookie to take home. A portion of the proceeds goes to Faithfully Restored Ministry.
Register for a time here.
2Black Friday Options That Aren’t Shopping
Friday, November 25
Multiple Locations
If shopping on Black Friday is not your thing- we have a whole list of things to do with the family on Friday. Click here.
3Merry Makers Mart
Sunday, November 27, noon – 4 pm
The Barn at Allenbrooke Farms, 2023 Dr. Robertson Rd. Spring Hill
HOLIDAY MARKET for LOCAL MAKERS. Come get your holiday shopping done and support LOCAL MAKERS & ARTISANS. “Mini Merry & Bright Botox + Bubbles” sessions will also be offered by celebrity injector Southern Aesthetics Beauty. The event is free with free parking.
46th Annual Spring Hill Turkey Burn
Saturday, November 26, 6:30 am – 11:30 am
Spring Hill High School, One Raider Lane, Columbia
Tennessee Children’s Home is having Spring Hill’s 6th Annual Turkey Burn Half Marathon on November 26, 2022. The event features a 5K and a Fun Run for the kiddos.
Come enjoy a beautiful run through the back hilly roads of Maury County and Spring Hill. The race will start and finish at Spring Hill High School.
Find more information here.
5Photo with Sensory Santa
Sunday, November 27, noon – 3 pm
We Rock the Spectrum, 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Sensory Santa is coming to We Rock the Spectrum. Photos are included with Open Play, complimentary goodie bags as well as cookie decorating activities! Photos will be taken in order of arrival.