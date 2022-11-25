Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 6th Annual Spring Hill Turkey Burn

Saturday, November 26, 6:30 am – 11:30 am

Spring Hill High School, One Raider Lane, Columbia

Tennessee Children’s Home is having Spring Hill’s 6th Annual Turkey Burn Half Marathon on November 26, 2022. The event features a 5K and a Fun Run for the kiddos.

Come enjoy a beautiful run through the back hilly roads of Maury County and Spring Hill. The race will start and finish at Spring Hill High School.

Find more information here.