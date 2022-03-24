Western Governors University Announces New Military Spouse Scholarships

Online, nonprofit Western Governors University (WGU) has announced a new scholarship program to help military spouses achieve their goals of higher education. Spouses of active-duty military personnel, veterans, guards, and reservists can apply for the WGU Military Spouse Scholarship, valued at $4,000 ($1,000 in tuition credit per term and renewable for up to four academic terms). The scholarship can be applied to any of the university’s more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

According to the 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey sponsored by Blue Star Families, military spouses face many challenges regarding employment:



35% reported that they are not employed but need or want employment 67% of military spouses reported being underemployed

58% are not satisfied with their ability to advance their vocational goals in their current role

“This new scholarship program will support military spouses in pursuing their dream career financially, with the added bonus of WGU’s flexible degree programs,” said Kimberly K. Estep, vice president of WGU’s Southeast region. “We are delighted to provide degree programs for the military spouses who give so much for our country. It’s an honor to be a part of their journey.”

WGU has been named the number one online school in Military Friendly® School’s 2022-2023 designation. This is the 12th consecutive year WGU has received the Military Friendly® School designation. In addition, WGU has been named one of the “Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities” for 10 consecutive years by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine.

About one in 406 WGU students in Tennessee have affiliation with the military community. The university has a longstanding commitment to helping servicemembers apply their knowledge and life experiences toward a high-quality degree that will open career opportunities in business, information technology, healthcare, and K–12 education.

Designed for working adults, WGU offers an online, asynchronous, competency-based model allowing students to access and complete coursework at a time convenient for them and the ability to accelerate at their own pace. Tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and students can take as many courses as they wish within a given term, with the consent of their assigned mentor.

In Tennessee more than 4,500 students are enrolled in WGU, which has conferred over 8,200 degrees in the state.

The application deadline is July 30, 2022. For more information or to apply for the WGU Military Spouse Scholarship, visit www.wgu.edu/ militaryspousescholarship.

