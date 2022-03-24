How Much Does Gas Cost in Middle Tennessee?

The price of a gallon of gas in the United States has nearly reached all-time highs. Since 2008 the highest recorded average price of gas was $4.11. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy.
As of March 24, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.23
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.02
- Tennessee average price of diesel: $4.97
- Williamson County: $4.26
- Rutherford County: $4.01
- Wilson County: $3.98
- Davidson County: $4.09
- Robertson County: $4.05
- Dickson County: $3.95
- Sumner County: $3.99
- Maury County: $4.03
- Cheatham County: $4.08
As of March 17, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.28
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.07
- Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.00
- Williamson County: $4.28
- Rutherford County: $4.08
- Wilson County: $4.07
- Davidson County: $4.12
- Robertson County: $4.09
- Dickson County: $4.05
- Sumner County: $4.03
- Maury County: $4.08
- Cheatham County: $4.17
As of March 15, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.31
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.10
- Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.03
- Williamson County: $4.29
- Rutherford County: $4.09
- Wilson County: $4.10
- Davidson County: $4.14
- Robertson County: $4.10
- Dickson County: $4.08
- Sumner County: $4.08
- Maury County: $4.08
- Cheatham County: $4.17
As of March 14, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.32
- Tennessee average price of regular: $4.11
- Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.05
- Williamson County: $4.29
- Rutherford County: $4.11
- Wilson County: $4.10
- Davidson County: $4.14
- Robertson County: $4.11
- Dickson County: $4.09
- Sumner County: $4.10
- Maury County: $4.08
- Cheatham County: $4.16