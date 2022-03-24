How Much Does Gas Cost in Middle Tennessee?

By
Source Staff
-
gas-prices
gas-prices

The price of a gallon of gas in the United States has nearly reached all-time highs. Since 2008 the highest recorded average price of gas was $4.11. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy.

As of March 24, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.23
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.02
  • Tennessee average price of diesel: $4.97
  • Williamson County: $4.26
  • Rutherford County: $4.01
  • Wilson County: $3.98
  • Davidson County: $4.09
  • Robertson County: $4.05
  • Dickson County: $3.95
  • Sumner County: $3.99
  • Maury County: $4.03
  • Cheatham County: $4.08

As of March 17, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.28
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.07
  • Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.00
  • Williamson County: $4.28
  • Rutherford County: $4.08
  • Wilson County: $4.07
  • Davidson County: $4.12
  • Robertson County: $4.09
  • Dickson County: $4.05
  • Sumner County: $4.03
  • Maury County: $4.08
  • Cheatham County: $4.17

As of March 15, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.31
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.10
  • Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.03
  • Williamson County: $4.29
  • Rutherford County: $4.09
  • Wilson County: $4.10
  • Davidson County: $4.14
  • Robertson County: $4.10
  • Dickson County: $4.08
  • Sumner County: $4.08
  • Maury County: $4.08
  • Cheatham County: $4.17

As of March 14, 2022

  • Average national price of regular: $4.32
  • Tennessee average price of regular: $4.11
  • Tennessee average price of diesel: $5.05
  • Williamson County: $4.29
  • Rutherford County: $4.11
  • Wilson County: $4.10
  • Davidson County: $4.14
  • Robertson County: $4.11
  • Dickson County: $4.09
  • Sumner County: $4.10
  • Maury County: $4.08
  • Cheatham County: $4.16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here