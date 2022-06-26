WEATHER- Hot, BUT, Storms Move In This Afternoon

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 147 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves southward from Kentucky. Some storms could be strong to severe with high winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 102. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.