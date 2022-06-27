Photo of the Day: June 27, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Folds of Honor Tennessee raised over $65,000.00 at the 2nd Annual ROCK N’ JOCK CELEBRITY SOFTBALL GAME last week at Nashville Sounds’ First Horizon Park. Popular singer/songwriter HARDY took home MVP honors but it was Team Budweiser (the white team) that won 24-18.

