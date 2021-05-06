More Thunderstorms Expected Thursday

Although it is cool right now in Middle Tennessee, National Weather Service (NWS) says more rain and thunderstorms are expected later Thursday. The timing on tonight’s storms is 5pm – 10pm, according to NashSevereWx.

However, Friday will be an ideal spring day with sun and a high near 69, making Friday a great day to be outdoors. Then, the rain moves in again with rain showers expected Saturday and more thunderstorms Sunday.

NWS Forecast Summary:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area late Thursday afternoon into the early evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Picture perfect day on Friday with highs in the 60s.

Somewhat soggy weather pattern beginning on Saturday through at least the first half of next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Sunday

Live Weather Radar

Your Weekend Forecast

Friday

Sunny with a high near 69, low around 49 and increasing clouds on Friday night



Saturday

High near 66, Low around 55

40% chance of showers during the day with a calm wind and a 20% chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday

High near 78, Low around 55

Mostly cloudy with 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and gusty winds as high as 25 mph

Showers and possibly thunderstorms continue into Sunday night. Chance of precipitation is 70%.