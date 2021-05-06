More Thunderstorms Expected Thursday

Although it is cool right now in Middle Tennessee, National Weather Service (NWS) says more rain and thunderstorms are expected later Thursday. The timing on tonight’s storms is 5pm – 10pm, according to NashSevereWx.
However, Friday will be an ideal spring day with sun and a high near 69, making Friday a great day to be outdoors. Then, the rain moves in again with rain showers expected Saturday and more thunderstorms Sunday.
NWS Forecast Summary:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through the area late Thursday afternoon into the early evening
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
Picture perfect day on Friday with highs in the 60s.
Somewhat soggy weather pattern beginning on Saturday through at least the first half of next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Sunday