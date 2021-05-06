Today’s Top Stories: May 6, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
McConnell House
Here’s a look at the top stories for May 6, 2021.

1Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of May 4, 2021. Read more.

2WCSO Investigating Elementary School Teacher

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has opened an investigation into a teacher at Bethesda Elementary School after a tip was received about questionable online activity. Read More.

3Red Pony Opens Temporary Location While Rebuilding After Fire

The Red Pony restaurant has opened a temporary location while they rebuild after a fire in January caused extensive damage to their building and minor damage to Walton’s Antique Jewelry. Read More.

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More.

5Brood X Cicadas Emerging Soon: What to Know

Brood X Cicadas are expected to emerge in mid-May. Read More.

