Weather 9-18-22-2024 Heating Up and Dry

Your weekend forecast is simple…dry and hot. We won’t see a legit chance of rain until mid-week next week, when we also see more fall-like temperatures arrive. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

