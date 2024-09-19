Weather 9-18-22-2024 Heating Up and Dry

By
Clark Shelton
-
Your weekend forecast is simple…dry and hot. We won’t see a legit chance of rain until mid-week next week, when we also see more fall-like temperatures arrive.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

