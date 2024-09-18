Top Stories From September 18, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 18, 2024.
A Brentwood High sophomore aced the ACT before even starting the school year. Read more
Spooky season is approaching and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Read more
Six new WCS School Board members were sworn in at the group’s regular September 16, 2024 meeting. Read more
These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Read more
Department—a fine jewelry, fragrance and finds boutique by Camille Seven of The Dress Theory and LVD Bridal—announced its grand opening in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on September 28, 2024. Read more
