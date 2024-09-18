Top Stories From September 18, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 18, 2024.

1Brentwood High Student Aces July ACT

Brentwood High Student Aces July ACT
Ashley Xu (Photo by WCS)

A Brentwood High sophomore aced the ACT before even starting the school year. Read more

2Nashville Boo at the Zoo is Back with a New Attraction

photo courtesy of Nashville Zoo

Spooky season is approaching and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. Read more

3New WCS School Board Members Sworn In

New School Board Members Sworn In
Photo from WCS

Six new WCS School Board members were sworn in at the group’s regular September 16, 2024 meeting. Read more

45 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 17

health inspections

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Read more

5New Fine Jewelry and Fragrance Store to Open in Green Hills

photo courtesy of Department Nashville

Department—a fine jewelry, fragrance and finds boutique by Camille Seven of The Dress Theory and LVD Bridal—announced its grand opening in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on September 28, 2024. Read more

