Weather 8-12-13-2024

Good news is a look at the extended forecast shows these more normal temps are going to stick around. Rain chances sneak back in mid-week.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
