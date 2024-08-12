Unknown Vandals Target Franklin Bridge

Aug. 9, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the individual(s) who intentionally damaged a large portion of an area bridge.

The incident occurred sometime overnight on Wednesday, August 7 on the Carothers Pkwy. bridge near Ryecroft Ln. According to investigators, around 100 parapet caps were removed from the bridge and tossed into the Harpeth River below, as well as the property adjacent to the waterway, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police Department

