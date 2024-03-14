WEATHER 3-14-15-2024 Storms Return

Clark Shelton
There is a minimal threat of severe weather tonight thru early Friday morning. Primary threats are straight line winds, but, a stray tornado or large hail is possible for some. So be aware.
Today
Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
