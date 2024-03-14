Vols Rout EKU 17-2, Complete Unblemished Homestand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. March 13, 2024 – No. 5/5 Tennessee finished off its 15-game homestand unbeaten after trouncing Eastern Kentucky, 17-2, in a run-rule victory on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The win extended the Volunteers winning streak to 16 games, which is tied for the second-longest in program history.

Kavares Tears, Christian Moore, Hunter Ensley, Dylan Dreiling and Cal Stark all had multiple RBIs in the win while the Big Orange blasted five home runs, marking the seventh time this season they have hit four or more in a game.

UP NEXT: Tennessee is scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play on Friday night when it begins its weekend series at No. 12/14 Alabama at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa.

