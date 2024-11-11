We’re Grateful for Delicious Time-Savers: Check Out the Tastiest Additions to Your Thanksgiving Day from Southern City Flavors!

Hosting for Thanksgiving just got easier! Upgrade your holiday traditions with the delicious taste of the South you’ll find in the delectable prepared goods from Southern City Flavors. This local company will help impress your guests with tasty additions to your Thanksgiving Day that save you time without sacrificing incredible homemade flavor. Each product is made with love and care from top-quality ingredients for a nostalgic Southern flavor at your holiday feast.

Deck Your Table with Delicious Pecan Pie (Nearly) From Scratch

“Easy as pie” has never been easier. Deck your Thanksgiving table with one of the South’s favorite traditional holiday pie flavors: Pecan Pie! Southern City Flavors makes it simple to prepare a picture-perfect, delicious Pecan Pie (nearly) from scratch in a flash with their Pecan Pie In A Jar. Each jar contains a pre-portioned mix of high-quality ingredients that you mix with four eggs before pouring into your favorite pie crust. What could be easier prep for hosting at Thanksgiving?

P.S. Southern City Flavor’s Pecan Pie in a Jar will be available at all the Tennessee Publix locations during the week of November 18th!

Mix Up Your Perfect Side Dish with Elevated Cornbread Mixes

Good old-fashioned cornbread is a delicious staple of the Southern Thanksgiving spread. It’s the perfect bread to accompany roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, and your favorite macaroni and cheese dish. Southern City Flavors helps you mix up the perfect holiday side dish with their TWO cornbread options: Traditional Southern Cornbread Mix and Jalapeño Cornbread Mix. Both mixes are made with stone-ground yellow corn meal for the perfect corn-y goodness to grace your Thanksgiving table.

Gobble Up Some Exceptional Cobbler

Embrace the cozy flavors of fruit on your Thanksgiving dessert table! While it’s common to see fruit pies at Thanksgiving, Southern City Flavors invites you to switch it up this year with their astonishing array of cobbler mixes. Your guests will love diving into a warm cobbler topped with ice cream as the nostalgic ending to a holiday feast. Explore classic Thanksgiving flavors like Apple or Cherry Cobbler, or get a little more playful for the holidays with Blackberry, Blueberry, Peach, or Strawberry Cobbler. Whip up these cobbler mixes in minutes for an easy, homemade dessert that will delight your family and friends.

Season’s Greetings with Flavor Boosting Seasonings!

If you’re looking for ways to enhance your traditional Thanksgiving offerings, Southern City Flavors has got you covered. With a range of exceptional locally-made pantry items, Southern City Flavors has something for everyone to spice up this year’s holiday dishes. Rub your turkey with a new spice mix, glaze your ham with one of their delectable jams, flavor a vinaigrette with their Peach Bourbon Maple Syrup, shake up a fancy cocktail with a new martini mix, or try out pickled veggies as a flavor enhancer to balance traditionally rich dishes. You’ll still prepare all your Thanksgiving favorites but with an exciting new twist for this year’s holiday season.

Thanksgiving Made Simply Delicious with Southern City Flavors

Southern City Flavors offers a delicious selection of Southern-inspired prepared goods that make unforgettable gifts and delightful additions to any holiday menu. From richly flavored sauces to savory seasonings to dessert mixes, their products add that perfect touch of Southern charm to every dish. Make this season extra special by adding a little Southern City Flavors to your festivities!

Southern City Flavors is a local, family-owned business with deep roots in Tennessee. They are dedicated to bringing the rich, comforting tastes of Southern cuisine to kitchens everywhere. Each product is crafted in small batches in their Lebanon, TN, kitchen, using quality ingredients to ensure authentic flavors that capture the heart of Southern hospitality.

Shop their products online for a simply delicious holiday season!

