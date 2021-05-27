WCSO Sets Sobriety Checkpoint for Memorial Day Weekend

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will be conducting a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint in the evening hours on this date:
Saturday, May 29, 2021 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. State Route 96E at I-840 Overpass
Extra WCSO Deputies will also be on patrol the entire Memorial Day weekend working to get impaired and distracted drivers off the road. And, law enforcement across Tennessee is continuing the Click It or Ticket campaign to increase seat belt enforcement.
The WCSO urges everyone to drive safely and responsibly. If you are out celebrating the Memorial Day holiday weekend with alcohol, use a designated driver. We also encourage patience when you drive because there will be more traffic during a holiday or event weekend and people will be in a rush to get to their destinations. And, when you drive or ride, always use your seatbelt even if you are traveling a short distance.
These efforts to stop impaired and irresponsible driving and increase seat belt enforcement are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
