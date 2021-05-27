GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident

By
Donna Vissman
-
Stephen Kyle Anderson
photo from GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22.

Via the GoFundMe page, it states, “Our dear friend, Brittany Anderson, lost her husband and best friend, on Saturday, May 22nd. Kyle Anderson was a wonderful husband and partner to Brittany and an incredible father to their two beautiful children, Bennett and Sawyer.”

It continued, “As Brittany walks through this difficult time, let’s remind her of the love and support surrounding her. We have a goal of $50,000 to help with groceries, childcare, gas, meals, and many other expenses. Please give as generously as you feel led. We would like to have these funds collected by Saturday, May 29th. Thank you so much for your love, support, prayers, and generosity during this time.”

As of the writing of this article, the fundraiser has raised over $43,000. To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe here.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon Abbott officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be A.J. Anderson, Tamon Anderson, James Anderson, Lamond Anderson, Bobby Schiller, Kyle Fenton, Elliott Khansari, and Brennen Cox.

 

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here