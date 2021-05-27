GoFundMe Created to Support Spring Hill Family After Fatal Lake Accident

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Stephen Kyle Anderson, of Spring Hill, who sustained fatal injuries from an accident on the lake and passed away May 22.

Via the GoFundMe page, it states, “Our dear friend, Brittany Anderson, lost her husband and best friend, on Saturday, May 22nd. Kyle Anderson was a wonderful husband and partner to Brittany and an incredible father to their two beautiful children, Bennett and Sawyer.”

It continued, “As Brittany walks through this difficult time, let’s remind her of the love and support surrounding her. We have a goal of $50,000 to help with groceries, childcare, gas, meals, and many other expenses. Please give as generously as you feel led. We would like to have these funds collected by Saturday, May 29th. Thank you so much for your love, support, prayers, and generosity during this time.”

As of the writing of this article, the fundraiser has raised over $43,000. To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe here.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon Abbott officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be A.J. Anderson, Tamon Anderson, James Anderson, Lamond Anderson, Bobby Schiller, Kyle Fenton, Elliott Khansari, and Brennen Cox.