WCS DECA Students Make History

May 7, 2024 – WCS DECA students made history at the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) April 27-30.

For the first time in Brentwood High history, two students placed third in their respective categories. Lucy Wyatt competed in the Human Resources Management Series, and Allison Hoesel competed in the Hotel Lodging Management Series.

“I have been a DECA adviser for 32 years,” said BHS DECA adviser Lisa Nease. “I have had students win many awards and make the top 10 at Grand Awards, but this is the first time any of my students have received glass awards, which are awarded to the first through third place winners. These ladies have a very bright future.”

Several Ravenwood High students were also successful at the ICDC. Ashwika Chitreddy, Saisha Kumar and Samisha Kumar placed third in one of the corporate challenges, Disability is Diversity. Jasmine Kumar, Shiv Patel and Ritisha Pradeep were finalists in the Finance Operations Research category, and Adam Rakhmanov had a top exam score in the Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series. Their adviser is Bryan Stuck.

In addition to the competitive events at the conference, students also had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits to discuss career opportunities and post-secondary options. Students could also join thousands of their peers and participate in the Emerging Leader Series to hone their communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity skills.

Source: WCS InFocus

