Miranda Lambert Announces Benefit Concert at Ascend Amphitheater

Miranda Lambert will take center stage with a soon-to-be-announced lineup of her animal-loving artist friends at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, October 5 for an evening of music and fun presented by Tractor Supply Company.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit MuttNation Foundation, the 501c3 nonprofit that Lambert co-founded with her mother, Bev, in 2009. MuttNation has raised nearly $10 million to date in support of its mission to advance and support the welfare and adoption of shelter pets nationwide.

“I wanted to do something special to celebrate MuttNation’s 15th anniversary and thought sharing an evening of great music with some great friends that will also feature lots of mutts would be about as much fun as anything I could imagine,” shares Lambert. “We’ll have an adoption event and lots of other activities — and just make it a big party. I hope everyone will come out and party with us.”

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. CT via LiveNation.com. Additional artists will be announced this summer.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the MuttNation Mix & Mingle with a group photo with Miranda Lambert, special signed items and more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

