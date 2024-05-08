Vanderbilt Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball 2024-25 season tickets are officially on sale, the athletic ticket office announced Monday.

Become part of Memorial Magic as men’s basketball enters an exciting new era under head coach Mark Byington while Shea Ralph’s women’s basketball squad looks to build off its NCAA Tournament appearance.

Existing season ticket holders have until June 14 to renew their tickets in order to secure their same seats for the 2024-25 campaign as well as participate in the seat upgrade process to follow in July. After the deadline, seats will be released from non-renewed accounts and become available first to other season ticket holders, then the general public.

Fans purchasing Commodore basketball season tickets for the first time can click on the following links to access details for the men and women. Only season ticket holders can take advantage of payment plans which offer the flexibility to pay in as many as five monthly installments from the day of purchase through October.

Season ticket holder benefits for Vandy basketball include access to the best inventory, reserving the same seat every game, communicating with a dedicated sales representative, and the opportunity to purchase a season-long parking pass. Other features of becoming a Dore basketball season ticket holder are National Commodore Club membership benefits, access to exclusive season ticket holder events, a discount to the official online team store, early access to mini-plans and single-game ticket sales, special ticket offers for other Vanderbilt Athletics events, and more.

Click on the following links to view the Memorial Gymnasium men’s and women’s seating maps.

Prices begin at just $205 for men’s basketball season tickets, with parking available in the 25th Avenue Garage for $100. Women’s basketball prices start at $60 for the season, while parking passes are available for $50 in Kensington Garage.

Individuals renewing prior to the deadline will ensure they can participate in seat upgrade process in July. More information will be sent via email to those fans as the deadline approaches.

Commodores supporters interested in purchasing basketball season tickets may contact the ticket office at [email protected] or 615.322.4653. Fans can also visit the ticket office in person at the McGugin Center, open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Source: Vanderbilt

