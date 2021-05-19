WCS Class of 2021 Graduation Dates, Times, and Locations

In less than a week, the Class of 2021 will have their diplomas in hand.
The district’s graduation window is May 21-22. Dates, times and locations of each ceremony are listed below. Rain date information may be found on the WCS Calendar page.
|
School
|
Date
|
Time
|
Place
|
Brentwood High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
10 a.m.
|
Brentwood High
|
Centennial High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
5 p.m.
|
Centennial High
|
Fairview High
|
Friday, May 21
|
7 p.m.
|
Fairview High
|
Franklin High
|
Friday, May 21
|
7 p.m.
|
Franklin High
|
Independence High
|
Friday, May 21
|
7 p.m.
|
Independence High
|
Nolensville High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
7 p.m.
|
Nolensville High
|
Page High
|
Friday, May 21
|
7 p.m.
|
Page High
|
Ravenwood High
|
Friday, May 21
|
7 p.m.
|
Ravenwood High
|
Renaissance High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
10 a.m.
|
Fourth Avenue Church of Christ
|
Summit High
|
Saturday, May 22
|
7 p.m.
|
Summit High
