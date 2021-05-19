WCS Class of 2021 Graduation Dates, Times, and Locations

In less than a week, the Class of 2021 will have their diplomas in hand.

The district’s graduation window is May 21-22. Dates, times and locations of each ceremony are listed below. Rain date information may be found on the WCS Calendar page.

 

School

 

  

Date

 

  

Time

 

  

Place

 
 

Brentwood High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

10 a.m.

 

  

Brentwood High

 
 

Centennial High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

5 p.m.

 

  

Centennial High

 
 

Fairview High

 

  

Friday, May 21

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Fairview High

 
 

Franklin High

 

  

Friday, May 21

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Franklin High

 
 

Independence High

 

  

Friday, May 21

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Nolensville High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Nolensville High

 
 

Page High

 

  

Friday, May 21

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Page High

 
 

Ravenwood High

 

  

Friday, May 21

 

  

7 p.m.

 

  

Ravenwood High

 
 

Renaissance High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

10 a.m.

 

  

Fourth Avenue Church of Christ

 
 

Summit High

 

  

Saturday, May 22

 

  

7 p.m.

 

Summit High

