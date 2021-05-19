Eye Care Center of TN | Compassionate Care for the Family

When it comes to getting quality eye care for your family, you want trusted professionals, advanced technology, and compassionate care. The Eye Care Center of Tennessee, located at the Burkitt Commons in Nolensville, offers all this and more!

Founded by the Ebrahim family, who also live in Nolensville, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers a variety of procedures and treatments for a wide range of eye issues. From vision exams and eyeglass prescriptions to advanced surgical treatments, such as cornea transplant, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee does it all.

Adults age 60+ are invited to visit Eye Care Center of Tennessee on Monday, May 24, for a free glaucoma screening. Appointments are required, and spots are limited. First come, first serve.

What Makes the Eye Care Center of TN Unique?

The Eye Care Center of Tennessee is the only eye center in Nolensville that has a team of eye surgeons and optometrists working together to provide state of the art medical and surgical treatments of the eye.

“Our mission is to provide compassionate, comprehensive, state of the art eye care to the Middle Tennessee area,” says Dr. Ben Ebrahim.

Advanced Treatment at the Eye Care Center of TN

In addition to routine exams, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers medical, laser and surgical care for a broad spectrum of eye disorders, including:

Cataract

Glaucoma

Diabetic Eye Disease

Dry Eye Disease

Keratoconus

Corneal Disorders

Amblyopia

Uveitis

Macular Degeneration

Eye Trauma and Eye Infections

And many other conditions

An excellent team of eye physicians and surgeons provide care to patients of all ages, from children to older adults. Learn more about the care offered at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee.

10% Off Glasses and Contacts | Ends May 31

Now through May 31, Eye Care Center of Tennessee is offering 10% off glasses and contacts when you book an appointment at the Burkitt Commons with special code ECC2021. To book your appointment, visit https://www.eyecarecenteroftn.com/request-appointment.html or call 615-709-2700.