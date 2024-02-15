Vols Light Up Arkansas for 92 Points



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Februrary 14, 2024 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team claimed its first road win over Arkansas in over 15 years with an impressive 92-63 triumph Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

No. 8/9 Tennessee (18-6, 8-3 SEC) led for over 35 minutes and by as many as 32 points behind a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double by junior forward Jonas Aidoo , who led all players in both categories.

The final score differential ended up as 29, good for the Volunteers’ second-largest triumph on the road this century and second-largest against a Division I foe in the past 49 seasons (1975-2024). It also marked Arkansas’ third-largest home setback of the past 72 seasons (1952-2024).

To score his 23 points, his third-most as a collegian, Aidoo shot a dazzling 11-of-14 from the floor, good for a new career high in makes. His 12 rebounds also marked his third-highest total in a Tennessee uniform, while his six dunks set a carer best.

Knecht finished with 22 points, his ninth time in the last 10 games amassing 20-plus. He shot 7-of-14 from the floor and 7-of-10 at the line, adding a career-high-tying three blocks and a co-team-best two steals.

Junior guard Jordan Gainey produced 17 points, one shy of his season high, on a stellar 6-of-8 clip from the field. The Tucson, Ariz., native went 2-of-3 from deep and hit all three of his free throws, as well as tied for the team lead with two steals.

Fifth-year guard Josiah-Jordan James added 12 points, shooting 4-of-7 from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 at the line. Junior guard Zakai Zeigler chipped in nine points and a game-high six assists in the victory.

Junior guard Tramon Mark finished as the lone Razorback with nine-plus points, compiling 12 on a 4-of-10 field-goal ledger.

