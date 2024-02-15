Independence High Alumnus Takes Stage at Daytime Emmy Awards



February 14, 2024 – An Independence High School graduate recently found himself onstage at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

IHS Class of 2023 alumnus Nathan Campbell was this year’s recipient of the McKenzie Family Scholarship. The $20,000 scholarship is given annually to a student who is pursuing a career in the television industry.

Campbell is currently studying film at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Matt Balzer was Campbell’s TV/Film teacher in high school and says he’s not a bit surprised by his former student’s success.

“I am so proud of Nathan for getting this scholarship,” said Balzer. “It is definitely deserved from all of the hard work he has put into filmmaking. When he was my student, I was always amazed by his effort in creating original stories with great technical skills. He pushed me to be a better teacher, and I am so excited to see what comes next.”

In his acceptance speech, which can be viewed below, Campbell made a point of thanking Balzer for the guidance and support he gave him in high school.

“Mr. Balzer saw something in me,” said Campbell. “I made a point of thanking him in my acceptance speech because I wanted him to know the award was his too. He believed in me and was largely responsible for encouraging me to pursue film at Tisch. I owe that man a lot.”

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News