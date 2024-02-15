Early Voting Begins for 2024 Primary Election in Williamson County

Wednesday, February 14 marks the first day for early voting in Williamson County for the primary election.
Early voting time period: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Primary Election Day: March 5, 2024
This election is for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election. You may choose the most convenient location since there are no assigned locations during early voting.
Franklin Area Location(s):
Where: Election Commission Office
405 Downs Blvd
Franklin, TN 37064 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-Februrary 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
Where: Franklin Recreation Complex
1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy)
Franklin TN 37064 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-February 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
Brentwood Area Location:
Where: The John P. Holt Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-February 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
College Grove/Triune Area Location:
Where: College Grove Community Center
8607 Horton Hwy
College Grove TN 37046 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-February 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
Fairview Area Location:
Where: Fairview Recreation Center
2714 Fairview Boulevard
Fairview, TN 37062 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-February 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
Nolensville Area Location:
Where: Nolensville Recreation Center
7250 Nolensville Road
Nolensville, TN 37135 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-February 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station Area Location:
Where: Longview Recreation Center
2909 Commonwealth Drive
Spring Hill, TN 37174 (Map this Location)
When: February 14-February 27*
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays
Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)
*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day
