Early Voting Begins for 2024 Primary Election in Williamson County

Wednesday, February 14 marks the first day for early voting in Williamson County for the primary election.

Early voting time period: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Primary Election Day: March 5, 2024

This election is for the Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election. You may choose the most convenient location since there are no assigned locations during early voting.

View Sample Republican Primary Ballot here

View Sample Democratic Primary Ballot here

Franklin Area Location(s):

Where: Election Commission Office

405 Downs Blvd

Franklin, TN 37064 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-Februrary 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

Where: Franklin Recreation Complex

1120 Hillsboro Rd (near Mack Hatcher Pkwy)

Franklin TN 37064 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-February 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

Brentwood Area Location:

Where: The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-February 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

College Grove/Triune Area Location:

Where: College Grove Community Center

8607 Horton Hwy

College Grove TN 37046 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-February 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

Fairview Area Location:

Where: Fairview Recreation Center

2714 Fairview Boulevard

Fairview, TN 37062 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-February 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

Nolensville Area Location:

Where: Nolensville Recreation Center

7250 Nolensville Road

Nolensville, TN 37135 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-February 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station Area Location:

Where: Longview Recreation Center

2909 Commonwealth Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174 (Map this Location)

When: February 14-February 27*

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Weekdays

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (February 17 & 22)

*Offices closed Monday, February 19th for Presidents Day

Get more information here.