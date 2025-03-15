Vince Gill to Perform at 2025 Symphony Fashion Show

The Nashville Symphony and Symphony Fashion Show co-chairs Katie Crumbo and Laurie Seabury announced that Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill will be the featured performer at the 2025 Symphony Fashion Show. Gill will take the stage at the Nashville Symphony’s annual spring fundraiser, which will be held on April 29, 2025, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center and presented by Gus Mayer, following a runway show of the Fall/Winter 2025 collection of acclaimed American eveningwear designer Pamella Roland.

Gill is one of the most decorated country artists of all time, with 22 GRAMMY wins, the most for any solo male country singer, plus eight ACM Awards and 18 CMA Awards, including two for Entertainer of the Year and five consecutive wins for Male Vocalist of the Year. He hosted the CMA Awards from 1992 to 2003. In 2017 Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road and continues to be a part of that historic band’s tour.

Keeping the evening running smoothly will be emcee Tracy Kornet, the seven-time Emmy-winning evening news anchor for Nashville’s NBC affiliate, WSMV. With almost 30 years in television news, Kornet has filled in for Barbara Walters as host of The View, interviewed three sitting U.S. presidents, and anchored one of the 2020 presidential debates.

“The 20th anniversary of the Symphony Fashion Show is an important milestone, and our 2025 event chairs, Katie Crumbo and Laurie Seabury, have planned a beautiful evening with an impressive lineup of talent to support the Nashville Symphony’s vital education and community engagement programs,” said Nashville Symphony President and CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Vince Gill is a longtime Nashville philanthropist and one of the city’s most talented and best-known voices, and Tracy Kornet is a trusted fixture in our community and on our televisions every evening. It is a joy and honor to welcome them both, alongside world-class designer Pamella Roland, to make the 20th annual Symphony Fashion Show the success we know it will be.”

“The Nashville Symphony is one of Nashville’s greatest treasures,” said Vince Gill. “I was fortunate enough to be in the audience the night the Schermerhorn Symphony Center first opened. And as a performer, I find the acoustics of the room inspiring. So, it’s always fun for me when I get to perform on that stage. I’m honored to be invited to participate in their annual fundraiser.”

“The Symphony Fashion Show is one of Nashville’s favorite fundraisers, combining timeless fashion and amazing music for the city’s most stylish arts supporters,” said co-chairs Katie Crumbo and Laurie Seabury. “It is an honor to welcome back Pamella Roland for the 20th anniversary, Tracy Kornet is the consummate hostess, and we can’t wait to be serenaded by Vince Gill! It will truly be an evening to remember, and we’re excited to share it with Nashville.”

Patrons packages for the Symphony Fashion Show are on sale now via the website. General admission tickets go on sale on March 19.

The Symphony Fashion Show started in 2006 to raise awareness and funds to support the world-renowned Nashville Symphony and its educational and community engagement programs, which reach more than 55,000 students and adults annually.

