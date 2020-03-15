Need to take your mind off coronavirus for a moment? Luke Bryan just released a new song called “One Margarita.”

For the video, Bryan enlisted the help of a few of his friends.

See if you can spot Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Lady Antebellum‘s Charles Kelley, songwriter Dallas Davidson, as well as his wife Caroline and mother LeClaire.

The video was shot while Bryan was at his annual Crash My Playa event in January. “One Margarita” is from his upcoming album Born Here Live Here Die Here, which will be available April 24th.