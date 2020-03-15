Although Dollywood had planned to open its theme park this weekend for the 2020 season, they have delayed the opening until March 28 due to coronavirus concerns.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage also will be closed beginning March 16. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with the State of Tennessee, we are going to delay our season-opening until March 28,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said in a release. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.”

“We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead,” Dolly Parton added.

For the latest updates, visit Dollywood on Facebook.