Out of an abundance of caution regarding public health safety, Studio Tenn has rescheduled its upcoming show “The Aretha Legacy,” which was scheduled for March 25-29 at the Franklin Theatre.

Studio Tenn’s statement reads:

Like our friends, neighbors, and fellow entertainment companies, we at Studio Tenn have been closely following the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation as it has developed. Coupled with the devastating tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee, it has been a very challenging time for our community — one that has shown countless acts of kindness, volunteerism, and the spirit that makes us so proud to call Tennessee home.

Entertainment — and especially the theater — has always played a significant part in the recovery process in communities such as ours. It is a role we cherish, and of which we fully grasp the importance.

However, with continuing public health risks and as guided by the CDC and state agencies, and in an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to reschedule The Aretha Legacy, currently set to run March 25-29 in the Franklin Theatre. While this is a huge disappointment to all of us here at Studio Tenn, we know it is the right thing to do. Our priority at all times is the safety of our patrons, cast, and crew.

We have rescheduled The Aretha Legacy to May 27-31, 2020, with performances to be held in Jamison Theatre in The Factory at Franklin. In the coming days, we will work to reseat all patrons to performances during the new dates, and ticket holders should expect to receive their new tickets within one week. We will re-open ticket sales to the public beginning Friday, March 20.

If ticket holders are not able to attend on the rescheduled dates, they are encouraged to call or e-mail the box office. All exchange fees for The Aretha Legacy will be waived, and tickets can be exchanged to a different date or to a non-expiring gift certificate which can be used for any future Studio Tenn production. We would also request that ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled dates consider converting their tickets into a donation to the theatre.

We are currently in conversation with The Franklin Theatre for further actions required for ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through The Franklin Theatre’s box office. We will be reaching out to these ticket holders directly in the coming days. We are very grateful to The Franklin Theatre and The Factory at Franklin for their quick attention and flexibility in allowing us to reschedule the performance.

Additionally, at this time, 9 to 5: The Musical — running May 8-24 in Jamison Theater in The Factory — is on as planned. If there are any changes to that schedule, we will communicate them with ticket holders and on our social media.

Our box office can be reached at (615) 541-8200. Please be understanding as we are expecting a large volume of calls.