Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – May 6, 2024

SEASON STATS

SEC STATS

Overall Record: 32-16, 11-13 SEC

Streak: L3

Last Week’s Results (1-3)

Tuesday, April 30 vs. Tennessee Tech – W, 8-7 (11 inn.)

Friday, May 3 at #19 Georgia – L, 0-10 (7 inn.)

Saturday, May 4 at #19 Georgia – L, 4-14 (8 inn.)

Sunday, May 5 at #19 Georgia – L, 7-11

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, May 7 vs. Louisville – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, May 10 vs. #1 Tennessee – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 vs. #1 Tennessee – 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sunday, May 12 vs. #1 Tennessee – 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt went 1-3 last week with an extra-inning win Tuesday at home against Tennessee Tech before dropping the series at No. 19 Georgia in Athens, Georgia, over the weekend.

RJ Austin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to bring home the winning run in an 8-7 victory over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night at Hawkins Field. In a back-and-forth battle, the Golden Eagles built a five-run lead before the Commodores battled back to take a one-run lead in the seventh inning. Tennessee Tech tied the game in the ninth before Vandy’s walk-off win in the 11th.

Georgia jumped out to an early lead Friday and never turned back, taking the series opener 10-0 in seven innings. The Bulldogs took another early lead in Saturday’s game, but rallied to tie the game at 4-4 with back-to-back home runs by Jack Bulger and Camden Kozeal. After a lengthy rain delay, Georgia pulled away to win 14-4 in eight innings. Vanderbilt out-hit Georgia in the series finale on Sunday by the Bulldogs had an answer each time Vanderbilt got on the scoreboard, hanging on to win 11-7 in the finale. JD Rogers made his first collegiate start Sunday and hit hits first career home run.

On the week, RJ Austin led the Dores on offense with a 7-for-16 (.438) week over the four games. Austin homered, doubled and drove in a team-high five runs. On the mound, Greysen Carter pitched 6.0 innings over two appearances. Carter tallied five strikeouts and allowed two earned on just two hits while earning the win Tuesday vs. Tennessee Tech.

Battle of the Barrel

Next up for Vanderbilt is the final homestand of the regular season. The Commodores host Louisville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hawkins Field for the Battle of the Barrel. Vandy leads the all-time series 28-12 since 1971, but trails Louisville 5-6 in the Battle of the Barrel, which began in 2012.The Dores won last year’s meeting, 12-8, in 12 innings.

Stats Spotlight

Team

Doubles (104) – 2nd in SEC, 25th in DI

Hits Allowed per Nine Innings (7.87) – 6th in SEC, 13th in DI

Shutouts (3) – 6th in SEC, 35th in DI

Stolen Bases (80) – 2nd in SEC, 36th in DI

Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (2.59) – 6th in SEC, 17th in DI

Strikeouts per Nine Innings (10.4) – 7th in SEC, 20th in DI

Triples (10) – 3rd in SEC

WHIP (1.32) – 6th in SEC, 19th in DI

Walks Allowed per Nine Innings (4.01) – 6th in SEC, 54th in DI

Individual

Doubles Jonathan Vastine (15) – 5th in SEC

Game Started Bryce Cunningham (12) – T-1st in SEC, 19th in DI

Stolen Bases RJ Austin (21) – 3rd in SEC, 44th in DI Calvin Hewett (18) – 5th in SEC, 74th in DI

Strikeouts Carter Holton (89) – 3rd in SEC, 17th in DI Bryce Cunningham (77) – 9th in SEC, 58th in DI

WHIP Bryce Cunningham (1.17) – 10th in SEC Carter Holton (1.20) – 11th in SEC



Source: Vanderbilt

