Pickens Named Top 10 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tennessee softball’s Karlyn Pickens has been named a top 10 finalist for USA Softball’s National Player of the Year award, the organization announced Wednesday.

The SEC Pitcher of the Year, Pickens holds a 1.26 ERA – ninth best in the nation – with a 19-6 record. The flamethrower has 186 strikeouts in 156 innings of work this season, holding opposing hitters to a .160 batting average.

With 33 appearances and 24 starts, the sophomore has tossed 13 complete games with 10 shutouts.

Pickens is the 11th player in program history to be named top 10 for the award – it is the 16th time Tennessee softball has had an athlete make the cut for the top 10.

Considered the most prestigious individual honor in Division I college softball, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award aims to recognize outstanding athletic achievement by Division I softball players over the course of the entire season.

The Top 3 Finalists will be revealed on Monday, May 20, followed by the announcement of the 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

Source: UT Sports

