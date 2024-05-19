Standout Guard Whitehorn Signs With Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kim Caldwell announced Monday that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from transfer Ruby Whitehorn.

The 5-foot-11 guard, who started 62 of 66 games over the past two seasons at Clemson, is a native of Detroit, Mich., and a product of Detroit Edison Public School Academy, the same program as UT’s 2024 WNBA First Round Draft pick, Rickea Jackson . Whitehorn will be a junior during the 2024-25 campaign and is the fourth player to sign out of the transfer portal with the Lady Vols under the leadership of first-year head coach Kim Caldwell, following 6-2 forward Alyssa Latham (Syracuse), 6-4 forward Lazaria Spearman (Miami) and 5-7 guard Samara Spencer (Arkansas).

“I’m really excited about what Ruby will bring to the program,” Caldwell said. “She is one of the best downhill scorers I’ve had the opportunity to see, and her athleticism will help us greatly on the defensive end. She is a natural fit for our program, and I can’t wait for her to get on campus and see what she can do in our system.”

Whitehorn, the No. 15-ranked prospect in the 2022 espnW 100 coming out of high school, is the third top-30 member of that class set to make her Big Orange debut this fall. She will join No. 30 Spearman and No. 18 Talaysia Cooper , a 6-0 guard who transferred from South Carolina last spring and redshirted during the 2023-24 campaign.

