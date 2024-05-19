Nyla Johnson Added to Belmont Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

May 15, 2024 – Belmont University women’s basketball leader Bart Brooks has appointed Nyla Johnson as the program’s newest assistant coach, the athletics department announced Monday morning. Johnson, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, joins the Bruins’ experienced coaching staff after serving as head coach at NCAA Division III Birmingham-Southern College last season.

With a wide range of experience as an assistant coach at the Division I, junior college and high school levels, Johnson will aid Belmont in a variety of areas. Her responsibilities will include both coaching and basketball operations duties.

“Nyla will be a great addition to our staff,” commented coach Brooks. “She brings a wide range of experience from high school to junior college to Division I and Division III, which will provide great perspective and insight to our program. She’s an extremely hard worker who has the humility to embrace any task necessary to help the team. Nyla’s best attributes are her character and integrity, and she will be a great mentor to our student-athletes as they navigate the challenges of collegiate athletics.”

Prior to taking over the Birmingham-Southern program, Johnson was the recruiting coordinator at Alabama A&M where she helped lead the Bulldogs to a 12-6 conference record and a second-place tie in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2022-23. Johnson also served as a graduate assistant and assistant coach at Alabama A&M for three seasons from 2017-20.

