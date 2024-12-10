United Communications Launches 8-Gig Fiber Internet Across Middle Tennessee

United Communications has announced the launch of its groundbreaking, ultra-fast 8-Gig fiber internet service, marking a significant advancement in broadband technology for Middle Tennessee. This high-speed internet expansion underscores United’s dedication to enhancing connectivity for residential and business users. The new 8 Gig fiber internet connection offers outstanding reliability and unrivaled performance powered by Middle Tennessee’s largest fiber broadband network.

Transformative Speed for Modern Needs

With United’s 8-Gig fiber internet, customers can expect unparalleled download and upload speeds, supporting the growing demand for data-intensive activities such as remote work, online learning, and smart home technology. This cutting-edge service offers speeds 40 times faster than the average download speed in the US through a private fiber-optic connection to each customer, enabling seamless streaming, gaming, and virtual collaboration.

United Communications’ launch of 8-Gig fiber internet offers matching download and upload speeds combined with their industry-leading 99.99% network reliability. This upgraded network is backed by the company’s 77-year history as a leading telecommunications provider in Middle Tennessee with world-class customer service.

Commitment to Bridging the Digital Divide

The 8-Gig service rollout is part of United’s larger mission to connect underserved and rural areas in Middle Tennessee, as exemplified by their ongoing Project UNITE. With significant investments and partnerships, including a $4 million investment in a project in Shelbyville, the initiative aims to close the digital divide by delivering reliable and affordable broadband to communities previously lacking robust internet infrastructure. Phased roll-outs of 8-Gig connections will eventually reach the entire coverage area of United customers, estimated for completion by the summer of 2025.

Economic and Community Impact

Introducing this advanced fiber technology is more than just an upgrade—it’s a driver of economic growth and community development. By supporting education, telemedicine, and local businesses, United’s investment in high-speed internet strengthens the region’s infrastructure and quality of life. 8-Gig fiber internet is the fastest connection available in the region for personal and household use. An upgraded 8-Gig connection will enhance bandwidth capacity for business customers to power a dynamic digital landscape.

Power Up Your Connection with 8-Gig Fiber Internet from United Communications

As a subsidiary of Middle Tennessee Electric, United Communications continues to lead with innovation and community focus. Their 8-Gig internet rollout positions Middle Tennessee as a leader in broadband access, further aligning with United’s mission to bring top-tier connectivity to the region. To get notified when the 8-Gig service has arrived in your neighborhood, check United’s availability at your location by visiting united.net/service-map-page.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric. To learn more, please visit united.net.

