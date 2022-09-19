Two Nashville SC Players in the Top 25 Selling Jerseys in MLS

From NashvilleSC.com Nashville Soccer Club in conjunction with Major League Soccer today announced that Designated Players Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar are featured on the list of the top-selling 25 Adidas jerseys in the League sold on MLSStore.com.

Nashville SC and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Walker Zimmerman sits at number 10 on the list, while Landon Donovan MLS MVP front-runner Hany Mukhtar is included in the top 20 as the 17th highest selling Adidas jersey among all MLS players.

Three-time MLS All-Star and back-to-back MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman has been an anchor for Nashville SC and the U.S. Men’s National Team. He was crucial in the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ qualification, captaining the States and appearing in 10 World Cup Qualifying matches, and he looks to continue that success this November in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Current MLS Golden Boot leader Hany Mukhtar is coming off another goal-scoring performance after this weekend’s 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy. The German has scored 22 goals in the 2022 regular season, a career-high and two more than the next leading goal scorer in Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi.