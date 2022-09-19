New Music for You this Week- September 19, 2022

5 Caroline Kid

Caroline Kid is celebrating the release of her debut EP Caroline Kid. The EP is a self-proclaimed “20-minute road trip.”

As she shared in a video on her social platforms, the project is the culmination of many many years of hard work. “I started recording it in January,” she stated. “I started writing it six years ago and lord knows my daydreams of being an artist go back a lot farther than that.” With a lifelong dream fulfilled, Caroline is setting her sights on creating more music that showcases her all-too relatable lyrics and vocal range as well as connecting with her rapidly growing fanbase. “My challenge now is finding out who my songs were made for,’ Caroline says, “maybe it’s you.”

Take a listen here.