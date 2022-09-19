OBITUARY: Joyce (Garner) Lee

Mrs. Joyce Garner Lee of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, she was 89 years old.

She was a career educator with various schools in the southeast. In addition to teaching, she coached basketball, softball and soccer. Joyce was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother that the children called “Tonn-Tonn”. She loved to travel with her friends. She was loved by many and loved her numerous dachshunds she had during her life.

Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Anthony Joel Lee, Sr.; son, Anthony Joel Lee, Jr. and daughter, Ellen Lee Abbott.

Survived by: daughters, Teresa “Tiger” (Brad) Williams, Lisa Joyce Lee and Sarah Rebecca (James) Mills; sister, Patsy Garner (Haynie) Jacobs; grandchildren, Joyce (Lee) Cooper, Tony (Catherine) Williams, Lindsey (Brandon) Pakula, Garner (Helen) Lee, Rachel (Phil) Codington, Anna Abbott, Courtney (Mark) Mitchell, Laura Abbott, James Mills, Jr. and Tanner Mills; thirteen great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Shrader officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service live please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663536176208672

