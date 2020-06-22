



Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

Katie Breland of Franklin with an Undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts

Caleb Brown of Franklin with an Undergraduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business

