Titled “The Human Experience,” the first show dates are Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23 at 7 pm.

Hosted by Nashville-based public speaker, Jamie George, “The Human Experience” is a night of masterful storytelling & live performances.

Described as “a show about nudging your soul, inciting wonder, and giving you the encouragement to dream again. Perhaps, somewhere along the way, you were told that your humanness is not okay. We’re here to tell you that you are more than okay and that your humanness is what makes this world more beautiful.”

The musicals guests for June will be local band Anthem Lights who is set to release their next album at the end of the month. Just ahead of their album release, they shared a song “Together” where they collaborated with for King & Country.

Mockingbird Theater is located at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.

