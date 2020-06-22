Splash Pad at Port Royal Park Reopens





The Splash Pad at Port Royal Park will open, with restrictions, today, Monday, June 22, 2020.

As playgrounds and pools begin to open in the state, the City has decided to open the Splash Pad with a number of rules and guidelines in place to ensure compliance of CDC guidelines. The Splash Pad will be monitored by City staff to make sure no more than 50 people are in attendance at all times, and parents are to assume responsibility for their children and families in keeping a social distance of 6 feet from others around them. For more information, please call the Parks and Recreation office at (931) 487-0027, or email kwilliams@springhilltn.org.



