Franklin Man Arrested on Theft, Drug Charges in Mt. Juliet

March 17, 2025 – A routine traffic stop in Mt. Juliet on Sunday afternoon led officers to a major discovery involving stolen weapons, fraudulent documents, and illegal drugs.

Mt. Juliet police pulled over a vehicle on Lebanon Road for following too closely and found two stolen handguns, multiple stolen IDs, credit cards, key fobs, gloves, ski masks, marijuana, and fentanyl.

A 19-year-old man from Franklin, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have active warrants in Nashville for probation violation related to domestic assault and in Fairview for felony theft. The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairview, was also taken into custody. Both now face charges related to stolen property and drug possession.

One of the recovered firearms had been stolen from a Montgomery County home on February 18, while the second was taken during a car burglary in Shelbyville on February 25. Police say the discovery has linked multiple theft cases across the Midstate, and detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to further the investigation.

Source: MJPD

