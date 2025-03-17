Crumbl Weekly Menu Through March 22, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 17-22, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Wildberry Sugar – A warm vanilla sugar cookie packed with strawberries and blueberries.

Cookies & Cream Brownie – A dark chocolate brownie packed with cookies & cream pieces and semi-sweet chunks, crowned with white drop buttercream, sprinkled with cookies & cream pieces, and drizzled with chocolate ganache—available all month long!

Chocolate Mint Cake ft. Andes® – Two layers of rich, moist dark chocolate cake stacked with semi-sweet chocolate ganache, luscious mint cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with smooth Andes® Crème De Menthe Candy Pieces. Andes® is a registered trademark of Tootsie Roll Industries, LLC Chicago, Illinois

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms® – Inspired by the iconic cereal—rich with white drops, vanilla marshmallow frosting, and colorful Lucky Charms® marshmallows sprinkled on top.

Milk Glaze ft. Fruity PEBBLES™ – A soft, cereal milk-flavored sugar cookie brushed with a milky glaze and topped with colorful Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal. THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & TM Hanna-Barbera. (s25)

The Original Pink Sugar – Our original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email