TriStar Horizon Announces Plans to Bring Freestanding Emergency Room to Fairview

TriStar Horizon Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare, today announced plans to apply for a Certificate of Need with the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to establish a new $21 million freestanding emergency department in Fairview.

If approved, the TriStar Fairview ER would be Fairview’s first freestanding emergency department and would serve western Williamson County, along with portions of Dickson and Hickman counties. It would also become the second freestanding emergency department in Williamson County, joining TriStar Nolensville ER, which successfully expanded access to high-quality emergency care for eastern Williamson County.

“This project is about meeting patients where they are,” said Wyatt Chocklett, chief executive officer of TriStar Horizon. “For years, families in Fairview have trusted TriStar Horizon to provide expert emergency care when it matters most. By bringing this proposed emergency department directly into the community, we can improve access, reduce travel time, and ensure patients receive high-quality treatment close to home.”

Western Williamson County continues to experience significant population growth, increasing demand for timely emergency services. Many of the patients TriStar Horizon cares for live in and around Fairview, reinforcing the need to expand access to care closer to where patients live and work. Despite that growth, large portions of the region remain underserved for 24/7 emergency care, often requiring residents to make lengthy drives during critical situations.

TriStar Horizon has invested in the Fairview community for more than a decade through the Tristar Medical Plaza, providing convenient access to outpatient services and physician care. The proposed TriStar Fairview ER is designed to close that gap by extending TriStar Horizon’s network of expert physicians, nurses, and emergency specialists closer to home for families.

“Fairview continues to grow, and healthcare infrastructure must grow alongside it,” Chocklett added. “This proposed ER allows us to align our services where our patients already live and work.”

The proposed facility will be located at 2273 Fairview Blvd. in Williamson County and operate as a satellite location of TriStar Horizon’s main emergency department in Dickson. The freestanding emergency department will be open 24/7 and accept all major insurance providers, including TennCare and will include:

11 treatment rooms, including one trauma room

Laboratory

Imaging services

Nurses station

Support spaces

Click for More News

“Our goal is simple and that is to deliver faster care, closer to home, while maintaining the high standards our patients expect from TriStar Horizon,” Chocklett said.

For more information and to show your support, please go to www.TriStarFairviewER.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email