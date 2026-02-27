Prime Video March 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Prime Video is delivering a stellar March lineup featuring high-profile Amazon Originals, blockbuster movies, and continued NBA coverage. Here’s everything coming to the platform with your Prime membership this month. More Entertainment News
March 1
TV Series
- All In The Family Seasons 1-9 (1971)
- Damages Seasons 1-5 (2007)
- Drop Dead Diva Seasons 1-6 (2009)
- Good Times Seasons 1-6 (1974)
- L.A.’s Finest Seasons 1-2 (2019)
- Married… With Children Seasons 1-11 (1987)
- Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7 (2007)
- The Shield Seasons 1-7 (2002)
- Unforgettable Seasons 1-4 (2011)
- Who’s The Boss Seasons 1-8 (1984)
Movies
- Airport (1970)
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Charley Varrick (1973)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Duck You Sucker – A Fistful Of Dynamite (1972)
- Father Stu (2022)
- Fishes ‘N Loaves: Heaven Sent (2016)
- Hail, Caesar! (2016)
- Halloween With The New Addams Family (1977)
- Hannibal (2001)
- Hart’s War (2002)
- High Plains Drifter (1973)
- Hitch (2005)
- Horse Soldiers (1959)
- Hour Of The Gun (1967)
- Josie And The Pussycats (2001)
- Living (2022)
- Max (2015)
- Out of Africa (1985)
- Overboard (1987)
- Parenthood (1989)
- Raging Bull (1980)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Resident Evil (2002)
- Shrek (2001)
- Shrek 2 (2004)
- Shrek Forever After (2010)
- Shrek the Third (2007)
- Step Up All In (2014)
- Step Up: Revolution (2012)
- Step Up: Year Of The Dance (2020)
- Super 8 (2011)
- Superbad (2007)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- The Alamo (1960)
- The Great Escape (1963)
- The Place Beyond The Pines (2013)
- The Shallows (2016)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
- Twelve Monkeys (1996)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- Valley Girl (1983)
- Windtalkers (2002)
- Witness For The Prosecution (1958)
March 2
TV Series
- Siren’s Kiss (2026)
- Tribunal Justice Season 3 (2026)
Movies
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
March 4
TV Series
- Young Sherlock (2026)
March 5
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Golden State at Houston (7:30 PM ET) / Los Angeles at Denver (10:00 PM ET)
Movies
- Iron Mask (2020)
March 6
Movies
- Shadow Force (2025)
March 7
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Orlando at Minnesota (3:00 PM ET)
March 11
TV Series
- Scarpetta (2026)
March 12
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Philadelphia at Detroit (7:00 PM ET) / Boston at Oklahoma City (9:30 PM ET)
March 13
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Cleveland at Dallas (7:30 PM ET) / Minnesota at Golden State (10:00 PM ET)
March 14
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – Milwaukee at Atlanta (3:00 PM ET)
March 16
Movies
- Roofman (2025)
March 18
TV Series
- Invincible Season 4 (2026)
March 19
TV Series
- Meal Ticket (2026)
March 20
TV Series
- Deadloch Season 2 (2026)
- Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (2026)
- The Winter King Season 1 (2023)
- Zeta (2026)
March 22
Movies
- Mercy (2026)
March 25
TV Series
- Bait (2026)
- Pretty Lethal (2026)
March 27
TV Series
- House of David Season 2 (2026)
March 28
TV Series
- NBA on Prime (2026) – San Antonio at Milwaukee (3:00 PM ET)
March (Date TBD)
TV Series
- Last One Laughing Season 2 (2026)
- The Silent Service Season Two: The Battle of Arctic Ocean (2026)
