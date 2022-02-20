Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2022

The top 20 stories of last week from across our network of sites: Cheatham County Source, Davidson County Source, Dickson County Source, Maury County Source, Robertson County Source, Rutherford Source, Sumner County Source, Williamson Source and Wilson County Source.

Leipers Fork Distillery

1Best Day Trip from Nashville? Thrillist Says it’s This Williamson County Town

Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More on Williamson Source.

Ashley Kroese
photo screenshot from Live footage at NewsChannel 5

2Verdict Returned in Trial for Woman Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer While Driving Under the Influence

The jury returned a guilty verdict for Ashley Kroese in the death of City of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. Read More on Williamson Source.

Jeremy Fowler Age: 27 Franklin, Tennessee
Jeremy Fowler
Age: 27
Franklin, Tennessee

3Franklin Man Charged with X7 Counts of Attempted Murder After Waffle House Parking Lot Shooting

Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Read More on Williamson Source.

4Murfreesboro Habibi Hookah Café and TBI 10 Most Wanted Homicide Suspect Arrested in Colorado

A collaborative effort between the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the United States Marshals Office, and Weld County Colorado Sheriff’s Office resulted in the capture of Jamar Marks in Evans, Colorado on Thursday, Feb. 17. Read More on Rutherford Source.

5Murfreesboro Propane Tank Explosion Causes Damage to Nearby Apartment Complex

No injuries were reported when a small propane tank exploded underneath the Old Salem Road bridge near the railroad tracks Wednesday night around 10:42 p.m. Read More on Rutherford Source.

6Murfreesboro Confrontation Leads to Fatal Shooting; a Mother and Son Injured

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a mother and son injured on Sunday, Feb. 13. Read More on Rutherford Source

Ernest and Morgan Wallen Flower Shops

7Video: Ernest and Morgan Wallen ‘Flower Shops’

ERNEST released a fan-favorite from his live show, “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen).” Read More on Cheatham County Source

8Cheatham County Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source

9The Pancake Pantry Now Serving Special Nashville Predators Pancake

The Pancake Pantry, the iconic Nashville restaurant famous for its scratch-made pancakes and friendly service, has introduced a Nashville Predators pancake, available for a limited time at both Nashville locations. Read More on Davidson County Source

10It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen

Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! Read More on Davidson County Source

1116th Annual St Patrick’s Music City Run to Take Place at Shelby Park

The 16th Annual St. Patrick’s Music City Run will include a Half Marathon, 10k, 5k event and virtual run option on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Shelby Park at Shelby Bottoms Greenway in Nashville, TN. Read More on Davidson County Source

12Dickson Police Department to Hold Classes Educating Citizens

This will be the 6th Dickson Police Department Citizen Police Academy. Read More on Dickson County Source

Photo: Los Angeles Rams Facebook

13Middle Tennessee Well Represented at Super Bowl 56

Van Jefferson, Tee Higgins and Jalen Ramsey all were born in Tennessee and played their high school football in the volunteer state. Read More on Dickson County Source

14Staying Healthy in Maury County: Discover Locally Owned Health Stores, Healthy Restaurants & More

The Covid-19 pandemic moved people to be more aware of our overall health. Read More on Maury County Source

15Don’t Miss The English Rain LIVE at The Factory at Columbia

Come out to Factory at Columbia (101 N. James Campbell Blvd. Columbia, TN 38401) to see The English Rain LIVE on February 25th at 7:30 pm for a FREE concert! Read More on Maury County Source

Jeopardy
photo from Jeopardy

16Spring Hill Resident to Appear on Jeopardy

A Spring Hill resident will appear on the quiz show Jeopardy next week. Read More on Maury County Source

17Mark Your Calendar for a Special Lecture with John Baker: The Black History of Wessyngton Plantation

Come out for an incredible lecture with author and historian, John F. Baker Jr., who wrote The Washingtons of Wessyngton Plantation: Stories of My Family’s Journey to Freedom, as he presents the Black history of Wessyngton Plantation in honor of Black History Month. Read More on Robertson County Source

18Burn Ban for Robertson County Lifted

As of February 18, the Burn Ban for Robertson County has been lifted. Read More on Robertson County Source

19Robertson County Schools Announces New Educators Of The Year

Every year, the Tennessee Department of Education recognizes outstanding educators, leaders, and school staff in the state with awards for their meritorious service and devotion to students. More on Robertson County Source

20Sumner County Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January health scores for some restaurants in Sumner County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Sumner County Source

21Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park to Host Irish Festival This March

The County Sumner Irish Festival is a fantastic event held in March at Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park in Castalian Springs, Tennessee. Read More on Sumner County Source

22Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin

Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source

23Former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler Becomes Chief Design Officer for Outsider.com

Outsider.com, a rapidly growing digital media and lifestyle company, announced that former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler will be leading the company’s Lifestyle Division as Chief Design Officer. Read More on Wilson County Source

Chick-fil-A Supply® to Establish Distribution Center in Nashville

24Chick-fil-A Supply® to Open Distribution Center in Nashville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Chick-fil-A Supply® officials announced today the company will expand operations, selecting Antioch as the location for its fourth U.S. distribution center. The facility will begin operations later this year. Read More on Wilson County Source

25The Caverns Amphitheater Announces First Full Capacity Outdoor Show

The Caverns is proud to announce it’s first, full capacity outdoor show featuring Fleet Foxes on Sunday, July 31st at The Caverns Amphitheater. Read More on Wilson County Source

