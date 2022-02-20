Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 13, 2022

The top 20 stories of last week from across our network of sites: Cheatham County Source, Davidson County Source, Dickson County Source, Maury County Source, Robertson County Source, Rutherford Source, Sumner County Source, Williamson Source and Wilson County Source.
Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More on Williamson Source.
2Verdict Returned in Trial for Woman Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer While Driving Under the Influence
The jury returned a guilty verdict for Ashley Kroese in the death of City of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. Read More on Williamson Source.
Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony. Read More on Williamson Source.
A collaborative effort between the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the United States Marshals Office, and Weld County Colorado Sheriff’s Office resulted in the capture of Jamar Marks in Evans, Colorado on Thursday, Feb. 17. Read More on Rutherford Source.
No injuries were reported when a small propane tank exploded underneath the Old Salem Road bridge near the railroad tracks Wednesday night around 10:42 p.m. Read More on Rutherford Source.
Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a mother and son injured on Sunday, Feb. 13. Read More on Rutherford Source
ERNEST released a fan-favorite from his live show, “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen).” Read More on Cheatham County Source
These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source
The Pancake Pantry, the iconic Nashville restaurant famous for its scratch-made pancakes and friendly service, has introduced a Nashville Predators pancake, available for a limited time at both Nashville locations. Read More on Davidson County Source
Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! Read More on Davidson County Source
The 16th Annual St. Patrick’s Music City Run will include a Half Marathon, 10k, 5k event and virtual run option on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Shelby Park at Shelby Bottoms Greenway in Nashville, TN. Read More on Davidson County Source
This will be the 6th Dickson Police Department Citizen Police Academy. Read More on Dickson County Source
Van Jefferson, Tee Higgins and Jalen Ramsey all were born in Tennessee and played their high school football in the volunteer state. Read More on Dickson County Source
The Covid-19 pandemic moved people to be more aware of our overall health. Read More on Maury County Source
Come out to Factory at Columbia (101 N. James Campbell Blvd. Columbia, TN 38401) to see The English Rain LIVE on February 25th at 7:30 pm for a FREE concert! Read More on Maury County Source
A Spring Hill resident will appear on the quiz show Jeopardy next week. Read More on Maury County Source
17Mark Your Calendar for a Special Lecture with John Baker: The Black History of Wessyngton Plantation
Come out for an incredible lecture with author and historian, John F. Baker Jr., who wrote The Washingtons of Wessyngton Plantation: Stories of My Family’s Journey to Freedom, as he presents the Black history of Wessyngton Plantation in honor of Black History Month. Read More on Robertson County Source
As of February 18, the Burn Ban for Robertson County has been lifted. Read More on Robertson County Source
Every year, the Tennessee Department of Education recognizes outstanding educators, leaders, and school staff in the state with awards for their meritorious service and devotion to students. More on Robertson County Source
These are the January health scores for some restaurants in Sumner County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Sumner County Source
The County Sumner Irish Festival is a fantastic event held in March at Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park in Castalian Springs, Tennessee. Read More on Sumner County Source
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source
Outsider.com, a rapidly growing digital media and lifestyle company, announced that former NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler will be leading the company’s Lifestyle Division as Chief Design Officer. Read More on Wilson County Source
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Chick-fil-A Supply® officials announced today the company will expand operations, selecting Antioch as the location for its fourth U.S. distribution center. The facility will begin operations later this year. Read More on Wilson County Source
The Caverns is proud to announce it’s first, full capacity outdoor show featuring Fleet Foxes on Sunday, July 31st at The Caverns Amphitheater. Read More on Wilson County Source