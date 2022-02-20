Photo of the Day: February 20, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: AbleVoices Photography Club toured Williamson County murals and photographed them on Sunday, February 6th.

AbleVoices is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides photography programs for individuals with disabilities as a means for self-expression, empowerment, and advocacy. The ultimate goal of an AbleVoices project is to provide the tools and training for individuals to create pictures that communicate their interests, strengths, and goals for the future as well as foster the inclusion of individuals with disabilities in their communities.

