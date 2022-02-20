Jimmy Fallon Makes Surprise Visit to Two Nashville Venues

Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville.

Brooklyn Bowl shared on social media, “It’s not every day that Jimmy Fallon drops in for some surprise Grateful Dead jams with The Stolen Faces..”



Fallon performed “Tennessee Jed” as captured by Jordan Knight on YouTube.

Later, Fallon in his tye-dye sweatshirt jumped on the stage at Twelve Thirty Club on Broadway.

Twelve Thirty Club shared on social media, “Late night at @thetwelvethirtyclub with @jimmyfallon. You never know who is going to take the stage 😎 Thanks for an incredible night, Jimmy!”

While we don’t know why Fallon was in Nashville, he is on break from the Tonight Show as the Winter Olympics continue. And since he did make an appearance at the Twelve Thirty Club, owned by Justin Timberlake, maybe we will see Timberlake this weekend in the area.